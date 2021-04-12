Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Kforce alerts:

In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 3,850 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $209,632.50. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $820,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 103,740 shares of company stock worth $5,391,140 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,568,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,388,000 after buying an additional 70,153 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,662,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kforce by 615.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 142,332 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kforce stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.24. The stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,428. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Kforce has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Kforce will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.15%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.