Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,995,000 after buying an additional 8,848,364 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,813,000 after buying an additional 5,455,597 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,641,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,476,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,154 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.60, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Tudor Pickering lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.