Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €77.08 ($90.68).

Shares of KGX opened at €83.56 ($98.31) on Friday. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The company has a 50 day moving average of €77.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of €73.95.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

