Kusama Tops One Day Trading Volume of $291.41 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Kusama has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and $291.41 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for about $426.97 or 0.00704592 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00066282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00275008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,674.13 or 1.00126121 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.95 or 0.00975200 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00020595 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

