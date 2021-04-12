Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Raised to C$45.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.05% from the stock’s current price.

LIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.14.

LIF traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$36.57. 118,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,598. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$17.02 and a 1 year high of C$40.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 10.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.50.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$54.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.4600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

