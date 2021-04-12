Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

LCSHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Lancashire stock remained flat at $$9.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.