Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.42% from the company’s previous close.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Stephens cut Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.62.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.77. The stock had a trading volume of 708 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,588. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $94.12 and a fifty-two week high of $173.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at about $941,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Landstar System by 0.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Landstar System by 198.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after acquiring an additional 80,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 88.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

