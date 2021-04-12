Leagh Erin Turner Sells 5,000 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $427,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $10,823,974.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Leagh Erin Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 9th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $512,150.00.

CDAY stock opened at $89.66 on Monday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $111.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,120.89 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.73 and its 200-day moving average is $93.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 20,676.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 41,766 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

