Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 32,085 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 20.2% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $45,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $187.75. 3,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,043. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $124.49 and a 12 month high of $188.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.36.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.