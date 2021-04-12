Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 33 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,525.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,244.11.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $38.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,247.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,140. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,083.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,828.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,187.60 and a 52-week high of $2,289.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

