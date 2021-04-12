Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Talend were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talend during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Talend by 522.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Talend by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Talend during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Talend during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Talend alerts:

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $198,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,833 shares of company stock worth $1,175,650 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TLND traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.00. The stock had a trading volume of 80,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,161. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Talend S.A. has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $65.90.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. Talend’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TLND. Barclays lifted their price objective on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Talend has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND).

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.