Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth $1,530,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.01. 77,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,581. The stock has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.97. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $71.25 and a 12 month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Comments


