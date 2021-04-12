Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,661,000 after buying an additional 404,133 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,009,212,000 after buying an additional 344,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $231.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.15. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $232.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.59.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

