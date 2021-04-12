Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 1,015 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after acquiring an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Marino Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after purchasing an additional 212,715 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $163.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.55 and its 200-day moving average is $171.01. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.