Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 694 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.96.

Shares of ACN opened at $287.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $183.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $165.71 and a 1-year high of $287.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total value of $1,056,584.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,883,022.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

