Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 800 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $122.00 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $122.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $164.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.69 and a 200-day moving average of $113.42.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.78.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit