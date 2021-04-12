Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 800 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $122.00 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $122.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $164.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.69 and a 200-day moving average of $113.42.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.78.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

