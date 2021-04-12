Liberty Latin America (OTCMKTS:LILAB) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.00

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LILAB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00.

About Liberty Latin America (OTCMKTS:LILAB)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

