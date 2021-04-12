Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 510 ($6.66) price objective on the iron ore producer’s stock.

Shares of FXPO stock opened at GBX 364.20 ($4.76) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 356.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 274.57. Ferrexpo has a one year low of GBX 125.50 ($1.64) and a one year high of GBX 397.80 ($5.20). The company has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

