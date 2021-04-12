Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,633 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $36,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National stock opened at $62.70 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $67.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.62.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

