Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will announce earnings of $4.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.56 and the highest is $4.84. Lithia Motors posted earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $20.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.00 to $21.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $23.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $25.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley cut Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.08.

LAD traded up $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $402.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,540. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $79.80 and a one year high of $417.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $384.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total transaction of $133,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,063,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,598,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,107. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,946,000 after acquiring an additional 612,120 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,384,000 after acquiring an additional 156,248 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,280,000 after acquiring an additional 41,091 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in Lithia Motors by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 383,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $109,219,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.