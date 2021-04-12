Lition Reaches Market Cap of $374,535.76 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Lition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lition has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. Lition has a total market capitalization of $374,535.76 and approximately $68,142.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,285.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,153.08 or 0.03571493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.56 or 0.00413970 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $678.84 or 0.01126042 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.78 or 0.00566932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $262.97 or 0.00436212 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.90 or 0.00364774 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00032845 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Lition Coin Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Lition Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

