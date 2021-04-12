Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 41.82 ($0.55).

LLOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 46 ($0.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 43 ($0.56) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

In related news, insider William Chalmers sold 528,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £211,530.40 ($276,365.82). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 329,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). Over the last three months, insiders bought 330,720 shares of company stock worth $13,888,993.

LON LLOY traded up GBX 1.13 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 44.39 ($0.58). 178,090,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,597,844. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 41.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 35.45. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 44.54 ($0.58). The company has a market capitalization of £31.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 0.57 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

