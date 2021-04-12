Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Terry L. Blaker increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Shares of LMT traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $386.92. 18,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,162. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.55.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

