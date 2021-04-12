Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN) to Issue None Dividend of $2.00

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Friday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of LOGN opened at $51.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.29. Logansport Financial has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter.

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

