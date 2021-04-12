Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RIDE shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of RIDE stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 103,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,854,921. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.92. Lordstown Motors has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

In related news, VP Darren Post sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $272,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $272,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Brown sold 19,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $468,167.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,820 shares of company stock worth $8,848,815 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIDE. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

