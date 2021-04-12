Loungers’ (LGRS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS) in a research note released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:LGRS opened at GBX 266.48 ($3.48) on Friday. Loungers has a one year low of GBX 75.01 ($0.98) and a one year high of GBX 275.72 ($3.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.90, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of £272.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 250.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 208.73.

About Loungers

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Loungers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loungers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit