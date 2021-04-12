Loungers’ (LGRS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS) in a research note released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:LGRS opened at GBX 266.48 ($3.48) on Friday. Loungers has a one year low of GBX 75.01 ($0.98) and a one year high of GBX 275.72 ($3.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.90, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of £272.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 250.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 208.73.

About Loungers

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

