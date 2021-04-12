Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $220.00 at Loop Capital

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $195.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.88.
NYSE:LOW opened at $198.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.93 and its 200-day moving average is $167.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $91.49 and a 52 week high of $198.67. The firm has a market cap of $142.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.
In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after purchasing an additional 982,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $459,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.
About Lowe’s Companies
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.
Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.