Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $220.00 at Loop Capital

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $195.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.88.

NYSE:LOW opened at $198.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.93 and its 200-day moving average is $167.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $91.49 and a 52 week high of $198.67. The firm has a market cap of $142.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after purchasing an additional 982,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $459,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

