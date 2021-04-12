LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,259,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Bilibili by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 30,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 49,832 shares in the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BILI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

BILI stock opened at $105.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.51. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of -97.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

