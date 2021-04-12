LPL Financial LLC Has $782,000 Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,262 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $842,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 80,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

NYSE PFD opened at $18.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $20.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.