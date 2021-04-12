LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,955,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,093 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 19,771 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $683,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 132,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $40.89 on Monday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

