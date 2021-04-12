LPL Financial LLC Purchases 3,648 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 287,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 93,519 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000.

NASDAQ BSMM opened at $25.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $25.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

