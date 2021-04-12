LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,917 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $18.45 on Monday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

