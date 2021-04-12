Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
LMNX traded up $4.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,421. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 94.85 and a beta of 0.61. Luminex has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Luminex will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Luminex by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 18,678 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Luminex by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminex by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 228,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 44,743 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Luminex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Luminex by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 103,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.
About Luminex
Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.
