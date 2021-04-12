MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives $33.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.30.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $576,348.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,693 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in MacroGenics by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MacroGenics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after buying an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in MacroGenics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in MacroGenics by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

MGNX traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,656. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $33.61.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $52.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.54 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

