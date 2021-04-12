MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives $33.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.30.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $576,348.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,693 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in MacroGenics by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MacroGenics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after buying an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in MacroGenics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in MacroGenics by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

MGNX traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,656. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $33.61.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $52.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.54 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Analyst Recommendations for MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit