Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.89.

Several analysts recently commented on MMP shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 365,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 77,165 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,861 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 43,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 11,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 722,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.59. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $49.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.