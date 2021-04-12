Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,359 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,511,000 after buying an additional 947,546 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $4,285,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 328,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 169,869 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 142,987 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. The firm had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.98.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

