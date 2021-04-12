Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 879,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $28,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Main Street Capital by 2,066.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 474,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,995,000 after buying an additional 42,156 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAIN opened at $41.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -72.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $41.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.98.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

