Manuel J. Mehos Sells 15,000 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $512,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 479,685 shares in the company, valued at $16,395,633.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of VBTX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.04. 257,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $34.58.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Veritex by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 59,918 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Veritex by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Veritex by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 31.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Veritex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

VBTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.