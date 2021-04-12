Marks Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Marks Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 202.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,067 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 170.4% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 29,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 18,360 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 16,091 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50,028.1% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 308,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,647,000 after acquiring an additional 307,673 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 182,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 305,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 17,325 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.72. 2,774,942 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78.

