Marks Wealth LLC Sells 82,478 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Marks Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.7% of Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $380.98. 2,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,013. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.54. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $220.62 and a 1-year high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.