Maverick Chain (MVC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $386,510.02

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $386,510.02 and $4,693.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 23% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00067438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.73 or 0.00280324 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.10 or 0.00704585 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,512.64 or 1.00534525 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $581.59 or 0.00966235 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00018107 BTC.

Maverick Chain Coin Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 coins. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

