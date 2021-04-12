McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Brokerages predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will announce sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year sales of $6.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,446,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,688,000 after buying an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock opened at $88.11 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $72.79 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.