McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.59.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $230.92. The stock had a trading volume of 81,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,697. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $232.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

