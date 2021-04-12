MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MedAvail Holding Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization. It engages in providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail Holding Inc., formerly known as MYOS RENS Technology Inc., is based in MISSISSAUGA, Ontario. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of MedAvail from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MedAvail in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating for the company.

MedAvail stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.20. MedAvail has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $46.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDVL. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in MedAvail in the fourth quarter worth about $792,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MedAvail in the fourth quarter worth about $3,470,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in MedAvail in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MedAvail in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MedAvail in the fourth quarter worth about $36,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

