Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.7% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.86. 70,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,665,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.42. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $122.05. The firm has a market cap of $164.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.78.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

