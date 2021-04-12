megaBONK (BONK) Market Cap Tops $1.25 Million

megaBONK (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. megaBONK has a market cap of $1.25 million and $56,538.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, megaBONK has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One megaBONK coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00054121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.83 or 0.00674816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00087334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00035269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00041103 BTC.

megaBONK Profile

BONK is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

