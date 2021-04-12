Membrana Price Tops $0.0060 on Major Exchanges (MBN)

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Membrana has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $108,482.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Membrana has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. One Membrana coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00055208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00020028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.47 or 0.00673086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00088717 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00044147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00036169 BTC.

Membrana Profile

MBN is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 597,595,460 coins and its circulating supply is 369,650,474 coins. Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io . The official website for Membrana is membrana.io . Membrana’s official message board is medium.com/@membrana

