Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

MERC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MERC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Mercer International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the third quarter valued at about $721,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $15.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -325.00%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

