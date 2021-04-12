Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,920 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.6% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 38,454 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,041,990,000 after purchasing an additional 375,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,066,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $255.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $162.30 and a 1 year high of $255.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

