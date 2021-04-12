Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MIRM. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.57.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $18.20 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $553.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.70). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,183,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,695,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 647,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 94,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 99,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 49,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.